GE HealthCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $389 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $389 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.05 billion.

GE HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEHC

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