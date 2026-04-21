FS Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $7.8 million.

The bank, based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, said it had earnings of $1.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $54.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

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