FMC Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Britain (AP) — NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Britain (AP) — FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Thursday reported first-quarter…

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Britain (AP) — NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Britain (AP) — FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $260.5 million.

The Newcastle Upon Tyne, Britain-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The provider of equipment and services to energy companies posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

FMC Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.35 billion to $10.9 billion.

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