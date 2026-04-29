FMC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $281.3 million in its first…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $281.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of $2.25. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $758.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $721.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMC

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