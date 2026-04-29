First Mid Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $26.3 million.

The Mattoon, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $127.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $97.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMBH

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