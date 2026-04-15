First Horizon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $263…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $263 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $862 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $866.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHN

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