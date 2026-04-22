First Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported net income of $46.7…

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported net income of $46.7 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Southern Pines, North Carolina, said it had earnings of $1.13 per share.

The bank holding company for First Bank posted revenue of $157.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $122.3 million, which missed Street forecasts.

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