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Financial Institutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 23, 2026, 4:50 PM

WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) on Thursday reported net income of $21 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Warsaw, New York, said it had earnings of $1.04 per share.

The holding company for Five Star Bank posted revenue of $92.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FISI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FISI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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