Federal Signal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $70.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.18 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $625.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $577.7 million.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSS

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