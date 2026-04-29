Euronet Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $37.5 million.…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $37.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.58 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $962.5 million.

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