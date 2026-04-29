Etsy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $69.7 million. On…

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $69.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 89 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $631.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $616.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETSY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETSY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.