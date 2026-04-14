Equity Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $17…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $17 million.

The Wichita, Kansas-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $117.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $83.2 million, also topping Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQBK

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