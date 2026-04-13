Envirotech Vehicles: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Monday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Monday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.34.

The hybrid vehicle drivetrain maker posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $39.1 million, or $11.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.9 million.

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