Enterprise Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $49.4…

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $49.4 million.

The Clayton, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $244.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $185.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFSC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.