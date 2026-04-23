Enova International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Thursday reported profit of $91.1 million in its first…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Thursday reported profit of $91.1 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.87 per share.

The online financial services company posted revenue of $875.1 million in the period.

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