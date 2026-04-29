Employers Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.2 million in…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.2 million in its first quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $207.6 million in the period.

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