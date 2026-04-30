DT Midstream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $130 million. On a…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $130 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of $1.27.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

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