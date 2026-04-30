DexCom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $199.5 million. The…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $199.5 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to 56 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.16 billion to $5.25 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXCM

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