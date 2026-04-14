Destiny Media: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSNY) on Tuesday reported a loss…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSNY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $566,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for severance costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The distributor of secured pre-release music and video posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSNY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.