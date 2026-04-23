Customers Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $69.7 million.

The West Reading, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.97 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $370.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $225.7 million, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CUBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CUBI

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