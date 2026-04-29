Cumulus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLSQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLSQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.37 per share.

The radio station owner posted revenue of $164.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMLSQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMLSQ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.