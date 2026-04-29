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Cumulus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2026, 8:13 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLSQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.37 per share.

The radio station owner posted revenue of $164.4 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMLSQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMLSQ

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