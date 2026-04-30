CubeSmart: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — CubeSmart (CUBE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — CubeSmart (CUBE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, said it had funds from operations of $144.2 million, or 63 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 62 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $82.9 million, or 36 cents per share.

The self-storage company, based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, posted revenue of $281.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, CubeSmart expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 62 cents to 64 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.52 to $2.60 per share.

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