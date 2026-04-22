CSX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $807 million. The…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $807 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.48 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.51 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSX

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