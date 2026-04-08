Constellation Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $201.8…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $201.8 million.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The wine, liquor and beer company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.92 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.69 billion, or $9.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.14 billion.

Constellation Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.20 to $11.90 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STZ

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