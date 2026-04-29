Conmed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.8 million. The…

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.8 million.

The Largo, Florida-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $317 million in the period.

Conmed expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion.

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