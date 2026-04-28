Coca-Cola: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.92 billion. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.92 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $12.47 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.3 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

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