CMS Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $340 million.…

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $340 million.

The Jackson, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.73 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.53 billion.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.83 to $3.90 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMS

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