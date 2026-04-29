Climb Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.3…

EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.3 million in its first quarter.

The Eatontown, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 19 cents per share.

The computer software reseller posted revenue of $182.4 million in the period.

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