Citigroup: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.79 billion. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.79 billion.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $3.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $44.41 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.63 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.72 billion.

Citigroup shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased almost 1%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on C at https://www.zacks.com/ap/C

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