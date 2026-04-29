Cimpress: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported net income…

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dundalk County Louth, Ireland-based company said it had net income of 55 cents.

The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $886.2 million in the period.

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