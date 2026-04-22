Churchill Downs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported profit of $83 million in…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported profit of $83 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The racetrack operator and gambling company posted revenue of $663 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $662 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHDN

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