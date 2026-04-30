Choice Hotels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $20.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $340.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $334.1 million.

Choice Hotels expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.92 to $7.14 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.