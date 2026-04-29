Chipotle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $302.8 million.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The Mexican food chain posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

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