Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Central Pacific Financial: Q1…

Central Pacific Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2026, 6:21 AM

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $20.7 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 78 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The operator of Central Pacific Bank posted revenue of $88.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $72.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up