CBIZ: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $161.6 million. On…

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $161.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Independence, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.63. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The provider of outsourced business services posted revenue of $848.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $852.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBZ

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