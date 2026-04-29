Carpenter: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $139.6 million. On…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $139.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $2.77.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.59 per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $811.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $784.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRS

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