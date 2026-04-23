Canon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported net income of $307.9 million in its first…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported net income of $307.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 35 cents.

The office machine company posted revenue of $6.97 billion in the period.

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