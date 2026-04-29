Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $616.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.7 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.71 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.