Camping World: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.4…

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its first quarter.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.