CACI International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $130.4…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $130.4 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $5.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $7.27 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.90 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $27.70 to $28.38 per share.

CACI International shares have dropped roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $512.25, a rise of 21% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI

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