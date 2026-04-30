Cable One: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $35.8 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $35.8 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $6.12 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.77 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $353 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $359.7 million.

Cable One shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $91.49, a drop of 66% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CABO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CABO

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