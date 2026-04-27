Business First: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) on Monday reported first-quarter profit…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $22.2 million.

The bank, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $136.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $89.2 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Business First shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFST

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