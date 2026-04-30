Builders FirstSource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $47.4…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $47.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $3.29 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.

Builders FirstSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $14.6 billion to $15.6 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 31% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLDR

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