Buenaventura: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $335.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lima, Peru-based company said it had profit of $1.32.

The miner posted revenue of $624.6 million in the period.

Buenaventura shares have risen roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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