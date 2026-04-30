Brunswick: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $21 million. On…

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $21 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

Brunswick expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.50 per share.

Brunswick shares have risen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 71% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BC

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