Bridgewater: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter…

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $17.4 million.

The bank, based in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $79.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Bridgewater shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.60, an increase of 48% in the last 12 months.

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