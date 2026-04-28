Bloom Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $70.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The developer of fuel cell systems posted revenue of $751.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $498.1 million.

Bloom Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion.

Bloom Energy shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $226.37, rising elevenfold in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BE

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