Belden: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $51 million.…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $51 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.77 per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $696.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.95 to $2.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $735 million to $750 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Belden shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 24% in the last 12 months.

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