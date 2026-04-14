Bank of South Carolina: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2 million.

The Charleston, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $7.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Bank of South Carolina shares have declined nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 17% in the last 12 months.

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