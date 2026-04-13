AstroNova: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1…

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $37.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $2.4 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $150.5 million.

AstroNova shares have climbed 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.72, an increase of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALOT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.